Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 17th

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.30. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

