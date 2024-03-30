Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 173,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 63,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

