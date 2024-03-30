Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 84,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Protara Therapeutics worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.