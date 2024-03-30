ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.77. 40,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

