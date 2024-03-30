Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $500.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

