Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.32

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.32 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.17). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.75 ($1.18), with a volume of 3,286,774 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.
In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 27,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,794.10 ($31,333.38). 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
