Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.32

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.32 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.17). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.75 ($1.18), with a volume of 3,286,774 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 27,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,794.10 ($31,333.38). 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

