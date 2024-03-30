Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

