Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.