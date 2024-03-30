Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

