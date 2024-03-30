Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

