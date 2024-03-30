Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after buying an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.13%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

