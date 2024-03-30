Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $79.76 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

