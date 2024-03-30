PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,198.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10.

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

