PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0030

PotCoin (POT) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $418.98 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 109.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

