Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.13

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.13 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($5.93). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 461.40 ($5.83), with a volume of 279,725 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTEC

Playtech Trading Down 2.0 %

Playtech Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,767.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.