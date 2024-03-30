Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.50. 2,215,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $263.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

