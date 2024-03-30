Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

