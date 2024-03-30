Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.55. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £88.48 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

About Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,417.79). In related news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,417.79). Also, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 68,133 shares of company stock worth $1,427,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

