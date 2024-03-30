Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.55. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £88.48 million, a PE ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pharos Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.