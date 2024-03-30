Pete Raby Sells 4,156 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £11,844.60 ($14,968.53).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 285 ($3.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,781.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 12-month low of GBX 215.50 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.50 ($3.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

See Also

