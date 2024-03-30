Patron Partners LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $263.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

