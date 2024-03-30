Patron Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

