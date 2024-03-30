Patron Partners LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

