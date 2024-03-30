Patron Partners LLC Buys 254 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 57,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 404,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 240,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

