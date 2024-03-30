Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after buying an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 297,848 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

