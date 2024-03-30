Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 73795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

