Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OPHLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ono Pharmaceutical
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.