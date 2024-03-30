Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (OLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,394,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

