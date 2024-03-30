OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

