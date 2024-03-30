Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCN

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

NYSE OCN opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a current ratio of 18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 650.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.