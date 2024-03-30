Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.