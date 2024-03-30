Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $334.58 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

