Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,142 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.