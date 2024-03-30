Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.46. 7,077,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

