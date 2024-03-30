Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 140,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,386. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
