Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

