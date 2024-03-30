Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,150. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

