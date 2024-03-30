Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

