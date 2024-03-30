Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

