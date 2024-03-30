Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. 1,130,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

