Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in March

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,300 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 419.4 days.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VACBF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Friday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.
About Nykode Therapeutics AS
