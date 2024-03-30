Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NPFI opened at $25.51 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.