Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.89. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 62,059 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.