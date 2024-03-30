Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

