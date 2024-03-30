Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.7 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 917,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

