Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.