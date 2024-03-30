Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

BR stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.35 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

