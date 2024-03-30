Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 1,380,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.