Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $109.61. 453,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

