Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Up 3.7 %

FWRD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 990,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,816. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

