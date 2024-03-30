Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

