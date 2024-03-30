Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

